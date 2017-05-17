Preserving Plum Island will be held on Monday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Plum Island is home to more than 200 resident and migratory bird species and to several endangered species and unique habitats. Learn how you can help preserve this incredible public resource from the threat of development. Chris Cryder, special projects coordinator for Save the Sound and the outreach coordinator for the Preserve Plum Island Coalition, will present a short film produced for PBS, Conservation of a Precious Island, starring Sam Waterston, and will discuss the latest efforts to protect it.

Located in eastern Long Island Sound, Plum Island is slated to be sold by the federal government to the highest bidder. Many organizations would rather see this amazing island conserved and are fighting to save it.

The Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Conservation Commission, Woodcock Nature Center, and the Norwalk River Watershed Association are co-hosting this event, which will begin after a brief annual meeting of the Norwalk River Watershed Association. All are welcome. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.