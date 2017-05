The monthly cabaret-style open mics at the Enchanted Garden Studio 2 have drawn regional talent and appreciative audiences this year.

The next one is set for Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.

The $5 admission includes coffee and light snacks. Audience members should bring their own food and drink.

Performer sign-up begins at 6:30.

Questions? Email host Dave Goldenberg at [email protected]

Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Highway, at the corner of Cains Hill Road.