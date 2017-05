John Carlson will give a talk on how to plan, plant, maintain, and harvest an edible garden on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street. In 2011, after 25 years in marketing, Carlson founded Homefront Farmers, based in Ridgefield.

This program is made possible through the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life series. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.