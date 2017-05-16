The Boys & Girls Club and the Ridgefield Police Department are hosting Peace with Police on Friday, May 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. Ridgefield students age 14 to 18 are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Peace with Police is a national project for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield’s Keystone Club that aims to facilitate cooperation, understanding and appreciation between police officers and teenagers.

“With this event, our hopes are to strengthen youth relationships with law enforcement through discussion questions teens have about officers, policies and laws, on a local as well as a national level,” said Jeff Goncalves, program coordinator of the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. “It will be a great opportunity for teens and officers to break down any preconceived notions that they may have of each other.”

Important topics, including officer use of force, citizen legal rights, legalization of marijuana, and the growing heroin epidemic, will be discussed. Local law enforcement and government officials will be on hand to provide expertise and a comprehensive understanding of the role officers play in the community.

Dodgeball and various other interactive activities between police officers and teens will add friendly competition and fun to this free community event.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 203-438-8821, ext. 19, or email [email protected]