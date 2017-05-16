Republicans to host pasta and politics June 4

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee has announced its annual pasta and politics reception, Sunday, June 4.

The event will honor and recognize two key Ridgefielders: Elizabeth Yanity, who has been a devoted Ridgefield community volunteer for the past 60 years, and the Honorable Joseph A. Egan Jr., who has served as a Ridgefield attorney for more than 40 years and as the town’s probate judge until 2016.

The event will be at Stonehenge Restaurant, 35 Stonehenge Road, and run from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.

Go online to www.ridgefieldctgop.org or call 203-438-6010.