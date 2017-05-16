The Ridgefield Press

Republicans to host pasta and politics June 4

By The Ridgefield Press on May 16, 2017

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee has announced its annual pasta and politics reception, Sunday, June 4.

The event will honor and recognize two key Ridgefielders: Elizabeth Yanity, who has been a devoted Ridgefield community volunteer for the past 60 years, and the Honorable Joseph A. Egan Jr., who has served as a Ridgefield attorney for more than 40 years and as the town’s probate judge until 2016.

The event will be at Stonehenge Restaurant, 35 Stonehenge Road, and run from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.

Go online to www.ridgefieldctgop.org or call 203-438-6010.

