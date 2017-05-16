The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Playhouse supports ‘Happy Healthy Kids’

By The Ridgefield Press on May 16, 2017

Cultec Chief Financial Officer Christine Ditullio and Ridgefield Playhouse Development Director Mary Mogil.

Brookfield-based Cultec and the Ridgefield Playhouse are bringing smiles to kids treated at Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital and Norwalk Hospital Pediatric Care Units through the Cultec Happy Healthy Kids program, made possible with support from Ridgefield law firm Hastings, Cohan & Walsh LLP, The Toy Chest of Ridgefield and Danbury-based Luke’s Toy Factory.

Through the program, children discharged from the Danbury Hospital pediatric treatment center receive a goodie bag containing a $50 gift certificate to The Toy Chest, courtesy of Hastings, Cohan & Walsh LLP, a 3-D puzzle truck from Luke’s Toy Factory, and tickets to an upcoming family show at the Ridgefield Playhouse, made possible by Cultec.

 

