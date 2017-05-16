Five Ridgefield teams win on busy Monday

On the first day of the final week of the regular season for many spring sports, five Ridgefield High teams posted victories Monday.

Softball: Ridgefield drew closer to a berth in the conference post-season by edging host New Canaan, 4-2. The teams entered the penultimate game of the regular season tied for the eighth and final FCIAC playoff spot.

The Tigers (11-8 overall, 9-6 FCIAC) can clinch a berth with a win over Fairfield Warde on Wednesday at RHS.

Trailing 2-1, Ridgefield scored single runs in the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to go ahead, 4-2. New Canaan loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Ridgefield pitcher Kailey Westington got a strikeout and a pop up to end the game.

The Tigers began their comeback in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Westington doubled to left field. Kendall Rogoff followed with a single that scored pinch runner Julia McSpedon.

In the top of the sixth, Mallory Shofi singled and Brandy Mauro was hit by a pitch. Ryan Fujitani then delivered a two-out single to score Shofi with the tying run.

New Canaan pitcher Gillian Kane retired the first two Ridgefield batters in the top of the seventh before yielding a single to Kelly. The next batter, Sydnie DeMarco, came through with a triple, scoring Kelly and putting the Tigers in front, 4-2.

The Rams threatened in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Westington regained her composure, though, striking out Molly Rochlin and getting Sophia Welch to pop up to Kelly at first base to secure the Ridgefield triumph.

Westington scattered seven hits in a complete-game effort, allowing two runs while walking five batters and striking out eight.

Westington also supplied two of Ridgefield’s seven hits and drove in the Tigers’ first run in the top of the third inning.

Baseball: Two n0-doubt home runs were part of a six-run fifth inning that broke open a one-run game in Ridgefield’s 11-4 victory over New Canaan at Ciuccoli Field.

The Tigers, who have already qualified for the FCIAC and state playoffs, raised their overall record to 14-5.

Despite not having his best stuff, junior left-hander Alex Price pitched five innings to get the win and improve to 6-0 this season. Price allowed two runs in the top of the second and single runs in the fourth and fifth before departing. Shortstop Matt Colin moved to the mound for the final two innings and held the Rams scoreless.

Ahead 5-4, Ridgefield stung New Canaan with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Colin singled and John Thrasher followed with a double to score pinch-runner Nick Hanna. Pinch-hitter Collin Lowe singled to drive home Thrasher, and leadoff batter Tony Macchia then cranked a three-run homer over the 347-feet sign in right field.

Colin Motil singled and stole second before trotting home on Quinn McDonald’s two-run homer that easily cleared the 370-feet sign in dead center field.

Down 2-0, Ridgefield stitched together a four-run rally in the bottom of the second. Pete Columbia’s single and Colin’s double put runners in scoring position, and Thrasher drove in Columbia with a single.

Lucas Furneri’s single scored Colin to tie the game, and Motill’s double plated Thrasher with the go-ahead run. Matt Stamatis then hit a sacrifice fly to score Furneri and give the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Thrasher doubled before scoring on a throwing error by the New Canaan catcher.

The Rams (13-6) reached Price for single runs in the next two innings to close within 5-4, but Ridgefield got separation with its six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Boys lacrosse: A dominant second quarter led Ridgefield to a 12-9 road win over Yorktown (N.Y.) on Monday evening.

Trailing 3-2, the Tigers outscored Yorktown, 5-1, in the second quarter to open a 7-4 halftime lead.

Ridgefield (12-3 overall) was ahead 10-6 through three quarters.

No other information was yet available.

Boys volleyball: The Tigers improved their record to 15-1 with a 3-0 sweep of host New Canaan.

Ridgefield won by scores of 25-20, 25-13, and 25-13.

Henrik Liapunov had 35 assists and nine service points for the Tigers. Nick Laudati added 16 kills and Christian DeVivo contributed 11 kills, 11 service points and four digs.

Jack Lincoln finished with nine kills and four digs, and Andrew Knachel supplied 10 digs.

Boys tennis: Ridgefield clinched the sixth seed for the upcoming conference playoffs by beating Fairfield Warde, 5-2, in Fairfield.

The Tigers (11-5 overall) won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles contests.

At first singles, Ridgefield’s Andrew Mercorella defeated Warde’s Ethan Wolf in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

Brian Song added a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at second singles, and Jamie Crawford contributed a 6-3, 6-3 win at third singles.

Ridgefield’s top doubles team of Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long downed Noah Gruder and Sam Greenberg by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

The Tigers’ final point came at third doubles, as Jordan Gilbert and Shane Bowler registered a 6-0, 6-2 victory.

Girls tennis: In a match that was even closer than the final score indicated, Fairfield Warde edged host Ridgefield, 4-3.

Four of the seven matches went to a full three sets and another was decided by a third-set super-tiebreak.

Senior Anabel Cordano provided Ridgefield’s lone singles victory, outlasting her Warde opponent by scores of 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in a match that lasted nearly four hours.

Hillary Sherpa and Morgan Held prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at first doubles, and Rachel Bodner and Caroline Rychlik saved four match points in a third-set super-tiebreak to come away with a 7-6, 3-6, (12-10) triumph.

Ridgefield’s third and fourth singles players, Jill O’Keefe and Micaela O’Malley, both fell in three sets by scores of 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 and 6-2, 4-6, 6-0, respectively.

Despite the setback, the Tigers (9-7) have qualified for the FCIAC playoffs as the eighth seed and will play top-seed Staples in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in Westport.

Girls golf: Ridgefield gave a strong New Canaan team a battle, losing by just six strokes, 173-179, at the town course.

New Canaan raised its record to 9-1 overall, while the Tigers slipped to 7-6.

Freshman Mia Scarpati shot a three-over par 38 to lead Ridgefield. Scarpati rebounded from a double bogey on the sixth hole by sinking a birdie putt on the ninth and final hole.

Caroline Bunt followed with a 44 for the Tigers, with Alyssa Maiolo (48) and Christina Kudera (49) rounding out Ridgefield’s team score. Fifth player Maya Christianson also finished with a 49.