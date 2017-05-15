An injured Boston Terrier was rescued by the Ridgefield Police Department at the intersection of Danbury Road and Tanton Hill Road around 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

A police report published on the department’s Facebook page described the dog as black and white with a small patch of fur on the back of the neck, weighing approximately 20 to 30 pounds.

The terrier wasn’t wearing a collar or any other identifying markings, police transported it to the Veterinary Center in Norwalk for treatment.

The owners haven’t been found yet, anyone looking for a lost Boston Terrier is encouraged to contact Ridgefield Animal Control at 203-431-2711.