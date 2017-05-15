The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield police rescue injured dog

By Ivanha Paz on May 15, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

An image of a Boston Terrier, the same breed of the dog found injured by Ridgefield Police.

An injured Boston Terrier was rescued by the Ridgefield Police Department at the intersection of Danbury Road and Tanton Hill Road around 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

A police report published on the department’s Facebook page described the dog as black and white with a small patch of fur on the back of the neck, weighing approximately 20 to 30 pounds.

The terrier wasn’t wearing a collar or any other identifying markings, police transported it to the Veterinary Center in Norwalk for treatment.

The owners haven’t been found yet, anyone looking for a lost Boston Terrier is encouraged to contact Ridgefield Animal Control at 203-431-2711.

