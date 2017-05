Ridgefield police officer Shawn Murray was named Officer of the Year for 2016 at a ceremony hosted by the Exchange Club of Ridgefield Wednesday, May 10. It was part of the club’s Salute to Ridgefield’s Finest event, which was held at the Leir Retreat Center.

Officer Murray received plaques from both the Board of Police Commissioners and the Exchange Club, as well as a Proclamation from the Town of Ridgefield.