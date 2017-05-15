Graduation celebrations call for outdoor gatherings. But before firing up the grill, be sure to take precautions to ensure any Mylar balloons used to liven up the festivities won’t pose a threat to the electric system. In recognition of National Electrical Safety Month, Eversource is reminding customers that Mylar balloons can cause power outages and even pose a significant safety risk.

“The silver metallic coating on Mylar balloons is a conductor of electricity. If the balloon makes contact with power lines, it can damage electric lines and equipment, and cause power outages. In some cases it could even cause an electrical surge impacting nearby homes,” said Bob Coates, vice president of safety at Eversource. “It only takes one balloon to create a potential hazard for customers.”

Some important tips for preventing outages and ensuring the safety of friends and family at your next outdoor gathering include securing Mylar balloons to a weight that won’t float away, keeping all balloons away from power lines, and deflating Mylar balloons completely and disposing of them properly.

“Thousands of our customers experience outages each year as a result of Mylar balloons,” said Coates. “By handling balloons with care, you can help prevent these disruptions and ensure the safety of others.”

Whether it’s a graduation party or a holiday gathering, if Mylar balloons are going to be a part of the celebration, customers are urged to follow these important safety tips:

Make sure balloons are secured and can’t fly away

Never release a Mylar balloon outside

Keep all balloons away from power lines

Never use metallic ribbon with Mylar balloons

Never tie Mylar balloons to yourself or a child

Always deflate Mylar balloons completely and dispose of them properly

Never attempt to retrieve a balloon that is tangled in electric lines; instead, call Eversource at 1-800-286-2000 to report the problem.