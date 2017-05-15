Movie Under The Stars returns May 26

Kick off your Memorial Day weekend with a free showing of the animated movie Trolls on Friday, May 26 at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The movie begins at dusk, but come earlier for a picnic dinner and kids fun zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp.

The Zawack Shack food truck and Skips Good Humor Ice Cream Truck will be there at 6 p.m. Popcorn and candy provided by the Ridgefield Education Foundation for a donation to support their non profit organization. Kids Zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. with bubbles, gaga ball, and more.

Movie Under The Stars is brought to you by Kiwi Country Day Camp; Dr. Blaine Langberg, Orthodontist; the Ridgefield Prevention Council, and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. Special thanks to Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church for hosting the movie on their grounds (sorry, no alcohol allowed on church grounds).

For details, visit DestinationRidgefield.com or 203-438-5992.

Can’t attend on May 26? Save the date for the evening of Friday, June 9 when the animated movie Sing will be shown in the same location.