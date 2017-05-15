The Ridgefield Press

Movie Under The Stars returns May 26

By The Ridgefield Press on May 15, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Kick off your Memorial Day weekend with a free showing of the animated movie Trolls on Friday, May 26 at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The movie begins at dusk, but come earlier for a picnic dinner and kids fun zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp.

The Zawack Shack food truck and Skips Good Humor Ice Cream Truck will be there at 6 p.m. Popcorn and candy provided by the Ridgefield Education Foundation for a donation to support their non profit organization. Kids Zone by Kiwi Country Day Camp will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. with bubbles, gaga ball, and more.

Movie Under The Stars is brought to you by Kiwi Country Day Camp; Dr. Blaine Langberg, Orthodontist; the Ridgefield Prevention Council, and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. Special thanks to Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church for hosting the movie on their grounds (sorry, no alcohol allowed on church grounds).

For details, visit DestinationRidgefield.com or 203-438-5992.

Can’t attend on May 26? Save the date for the evening of Friday, June 9 when the animated movie Sing will be shown in the same location.

Related posts:

  1. Chamber to host sixth annual Kids Festival at new location April 23

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Town of Redding's presentation on Wire Mill development is tonight
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress