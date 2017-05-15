The Ridgefield Press

Chairs for sale: Scotland art creations receive auction Friday

By The Ridgefield Press on May 15, 2017

Scotland third graders stand in front of their created chair.

Scotland Elementary School third graders have been busy in the art lab, and their hard work will pay off Friday, May 19, when the school hosts a silent auction for its budding designers and the district’s Artist in Residence program.

The students experienced the program for the first time this year while working with Scotland art teacher Jen Zeyer and artists Janny Gedeon and Karen Orloff of ArchForKids — a nonprofit that provides young people with hands-on learning experiences grounded in architecture, design and engineering.  

Given only corrugated cardboard, cylindrical cardboard tubes and duct tape, students were able to design and build life-size chairs capable of supporting their own weight.

In addition to the auction, the school will display the projects during an art show that same day.

For more information, contact Diana Martin at 917-836-7614 or [email protected]

