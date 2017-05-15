Grave decoration for Memorial Day

The American Legion’s annual grave decorating will take place on the Friday evening before Memorial Day, May 26.

There are over 900 flags that need to be placed on the veterans’ graves that evening. A huge task and the American Legion relies on help from all: Cub Scouts, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Brownies, as well other organizations and volunteers from the townspeople.

All are invited to lend a patriotic hand.

Volunteers should report to the American Legion Hall, (the little Red Schoolhouse) 71 North Salem Road (Rte. 116) on Friday at 6 p.m.

After a very brief instruction on the proper placement of the flags, volunteers will disperse into the cemeteries.

In the cemetery, there will be Legionnaires stationed about as informational guides. It is suggested that you bring a large screwdriver or a tool to make a guide hole for the placement of the flags.

With enough hands, this task is usually completed in an hours’ time.