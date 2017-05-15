Prospector announces 13th film festival

With the upcoming summer blockbuster season starting, the Prospector is has announced its 13th film festival that will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

Filmmakers are invited to submit action or adventure themed films, of one to five minutes in length, to Jeff Bonistalli at [email protected]

Submissions are due Saturday, July 22 at midnight.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is building on our Prospects’ passions. Hosting the film festival gives me an opportunity to do so for the community” Bonistalli said.

Most recently, local filmmaker Robert Thompson won a Telly Award for his film Paradise Lost, which was initially included in the Prospector’s Magic Film Festival in October 2016.

Robert credits much of his personal success to the Prospector.

“The Prospector Theater has had a big impact on me and has pushed me to explore new genres, styles and methods of filmmaking,” he said.

To date, the Prospector has hosted twelve film festivals.

“Our film festivals are fantastic events for young or veteran filmmakers to explore new themes, technologies and explore their passion,” says Valerie Jensen, founder and executive Director of the Prospector Theater.

Themes have included superheroes, love, Halloween, outer space/sci-fi, and recreating famous movie scenes. Inspiring filmmakers can submit an original short film to the festivals, and if selected, their film is debuted on the big screen.

Audience members vote for their favorites films, as filmmakers compete for the chance to win prizes.

The Prospector Theater is located at 25 Prospect Street.

More information can be found at www.prospectortheater.org or by calling 203-438-0136