Himes, Bates headline Russia forum at library June 10

Congressman Jim Himes and Connecticut Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates will headline a public forum, “Russia, the US, and Trump,” at Ridgefield Library on Saturday, June 10, 2-3:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee, the forum will review Russia’s political climate, that country’s efforts to interfere in elections in the US and Europe, and the status of investigations in the US.

Congressman Himes, who represents Ridgefield and the other towns and cities of Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, serves as the ranking member of the NSA and Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Prior to his current role as Connecticut’s Deputy Secretary of the State, Secretary Bates was the first Senior Policy Advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee and principal author of “Winning the War on Terror” which informed the 911 Commission hearings.

At the Town Hall Forum, Mr. Bates will set the context of Russia, its people, geo-political strategy and its government. Congressman Himes will speak on current concerns and issues around cyber security and the work of the committee. Following their remarks, residents may ask questions.

Forum moderator Susan D. Cocco said, “Given the prominence of these issues and their unprecedented importance to US democracy as well as others around the globe, we invite all interested residents to reserve their seat and attend.”

This program is free to the public, but reservations are required to be guaranteed a seat. Go to www.ridgefielddems.net for additional details and to reserve seats.