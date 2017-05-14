Boys lax: Ridgefield gets Senior Day win over St. Joseph

The outcome of its Senior Day contest was decided early.

By the end of the first quarter, the Ridgefield High boys lacrosse team had a 6-1 lead over St. Joseph; by halftime, the advantage was 11-1.

The second half was anticlimactic, with Ridgefield closing out a 15-6 victory over the Cadets on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

“We got a chance to play all the seniors today and a lot of other guys,” said Ridgefield head coach Roy Colsey, whose team is now 11-3 with two regular-season games remaining. “All the guys practice together, so they all deserve to play. I thought it was a well played game; we seemed to be very balanced. A lot of different guys scored.”

Chris D’Entrone and Reid Kagan each had three goals for the Tigers. Dawson Muller added two goals and three assists, and Weston Carpenter supplied two goals.

Greg Gatto, Noah Isaacson, Drew Fowler, Ray Dearth, and Chris Costello contributed one goal apiece for Ridgefield. Gatto and Fowler each had two assists, and Kagan added one assist.

“It’s great to get a win on Senior Night,” said Fowler, one of the team’s 12th graders. “I’m proud of the guys and hopefully we can get in a groove that will last for the playoffs.”

“We have two big games (at Yorktown on Monday; home vs. New Canaan on Wednesday) coming up and hopefully they’ll prepare us for the playoffs,” said Colsey. “We know what we have in the postseason, so the next couple games will be a good gauge for us.”

Notes: Daniel Parson started in goal for Ridgefield and made three saves. Malcolm McGrath took over in the second half and also stopped three shots.

The Tigers were coming off an 19-2 rout of Brien McMahon on Thursday in Norwalk.

Carpenter, a sophomore midfielder, led the way with a career-high seven goals. Kagan added three goals and two assists, while Gatto had two goals and Muller contributed a goal and two assists.

Luke McGarrity, Jason Holmes, Jacob Lynne, James Isaacson, and D’Entrone added one goal apiece.

Last Tuesday, Ridgefield got past host Trumbull, 11-7.

Fowler (four) and Kagan (three) combined for seven of the Tigers’ goals. Gatto (two), Muller and Carpenter also scored, while Parson finished with 11 saves in goal for Ridgefield.

In addition to Fowler, the seniors on Ridgefield’s roster are Kevin McSpedon, Trey Soli, Seth Boehle, Harrison Cushmore, Conor Flanagan, Holmes, and Costello.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed to this story.