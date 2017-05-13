Too controlling: Ridgefield girls lax wins draws, routs Simsbury

Maintain possession — it’s the most recognized, reliable way to win lacrosse games.

The Simsbury girls lacrosse team got a painful reminder of that tenet on Saturday morning.

Controlling the ball throughout, host Ridgefield routed the Trojans, 21-5, in a rainy, non-conference game at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield, which raised its overall record to 11-4, won 24 of 27 draws, leading to a slew of scoring chances and keeping Simsbury on defense. Caroline Curnal had 14 of the draw controls for the Tigers, with Maeve Tobin (four), Caitlin Slaminko (three), Annie Hage (two), and Bella Carrozza (one) also contributing.

Slaminko, a freshman, paced the Ridgefield attack with four goals and four assists. Tobin and Curnal each added three goals and two assists, and Caeleigh Tannian and Katie Hoban each had two goals and an assist.

Fair Smith (goal, two assists), Hage (goal, two assists), Kaitlyn McMullan (goal, assist), Julia Realander (goal, assist), Alyssa Bonanno (goal), Lucie Picard (goal), and Carrozza (goal) also contributed points for the Tigers, who led 11-4 at halftime.

Ridgefield goalies Lexi Held and Robyn Karashik each played one half and made three saves.

“[The] defense — led by Lauren Ahern, Fair Smith, Lucie Picard, Aneeka Britto, Alyssa Bonanno, Erika Linke, Karley Smith, Lexi Pass, and Bella Carrozza — held Simsbury to only five goals,” said Ridgefield head coach Cece Berger.

Notes: Katherine Robinson had four saves in goal for Simsbury, which fell to 2-11 with its sixth straight loss.

Ridgefield ends its regular season with a road game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Trumbull.

The Tigers have now won nine of their last 10 games following a 2-3 start to the season.