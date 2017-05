Three Ridgefield students have received a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.

The recipients were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists on Wednesday, May 10, by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).



The students awarded were Colleen M. Keenan from Ridgefield High School, Truelian Lee from Choate Rosemary Hall, and Nicholas J. Patterson from Ridgefield High School.