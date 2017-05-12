Memorial Day Parade set for May 29 on Main Street

George Besse of American Legion Post 78 submitted the following notice in advance of the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade:

Ridgefield’s annual Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. from the Jesse Lee Memorial Church, marching down Main Street ending in Ballard Park where a closing ceremony is held. This year’s parade features eight bands, numerous floats and vehicles as well as an estimated 2,000 marching participants.

All parade participants are urged to arrive at the staging area located on the King Lane side of Jesse Lee Methodist Church between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. It is a tremendous undertaking getting everyone in line for the parade so your utmost cooperation in arriving during this time period is imperative.

Note: King Lane will be a one-way street from 9:30 a.m. until the end of the parade. You can drop off your children in the staging area by entering King Lane from High Ridge only.

The drop off area is just for dropping off participants, there is absolutely no parking allowed except for authorized vehicles. There will be American Legionnaires in all areas to insure your child gets to their designated area. Floats and vehicles that are in the parade have to enter King Lane from High Ridge also. You will be directed to your assigned position for the parade.

The parade will begin with short opening remarks and a wreath laying ceremony at the monument in front of Jesse Lee Methodist Church with a Military Honors gun salute and the playing of Taps. Proper protocol is for all to remain silent when Taps is played, hold your hand over your heart; if you are in uniform you have the option to render a hand salute.

The parade ends at Ballard Park; with a closing ceremony that includes short speeches by our honored guests and patriotic music throughout the program. All are invited to this ceremony and we thank you for your support in making this parade one that truly honors those who gave their lives for our freedom.