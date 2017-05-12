The Ridgefield Press

13 Reasons Why book discussion at library May 31

By The Ridgefield Press on May 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Teen Librarian Erica Gauquier and will lead a discussion for teens about the book “13 Reasons Why” by Jay Asher at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. She will be joined by licensed psychologist Carol Mahlstedt M.S.W., Psy.D.

The discussion is open to teens 12-18 years old.

Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk for the first 10 registrants, and pizza and drinks will be served.  

Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

