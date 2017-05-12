Girl scouts to collect DVDs, CDs for The Prospector Theater

To support their effort to raise awareness for people with disabilities, Girl Scout Troop 51168 will collect DVDs and CDs — in any condition — for the benefit of The Prospector Theater.

The collected items will be used for the theater’s murals on the lower level.

Collection bins will be at Saint Mary Hall, located in the elementary entrance on 183 High Ridge Avenue and at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center on 195 Danbury Road.

The collection will run from Wednesday, May 17, through Tuesday, May 30.