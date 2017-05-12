The Ridgefield Press

Girl scouts to collect DVDs, CDs for The Prospector Theater

By The Ridgefield Press on May 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Veteran Park Girl Scout Troop 51168.

To support their effort to raise awareness for people with disabilities, Girl Scout Troop 51168 will collect DVDs and CDs — in any condition — for the benefit of The Prospector Theater.

The collected items will be used for the theater’s murals on the lower level.

Collection bins will be at Saint Mary Hall, located in the elementary entrance on 183 High Ridge Avenue and at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center on 195 Danbury Road.

The collection will run from Wednesday, May 17, through Tuesday, May 30.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Exchange Club hosts Dr. Kurland May 17 Next Post 13 Reasons Why book discussion at library May 31
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress