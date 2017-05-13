Ridgefield Independent Film Festival arrives in town next week

|
The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) is an intimate, international and inspired film festival that aims to make the world a more compassionate place through the sharing of stories from around the globe through cinema. RIFF runs May 19-21, with 55 films being screened around town at venues including the Ridgefield Library, Keeler Tavern Museum, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield Playhouse and the Prospector Theater.
For the most up-to-date information about film screenings, masterclasses and receptions taking place this weekend and to purchase passes and individual tickets visit www.riff.website.
|
Library Schedule – Friday, May 19
2:30 p.m. (Program 1)
An Evening of Eternity
Germany – student film – narrative feature
4:15 p.m. (Program A)
Swimming In The Desert
USA – narrative short
The Chocolate Case
Netherlands – documentary feature
|
Library Schedule – Saturday, May 20
11 a.m. (Program C)
My Name Is Joan
USA – documentary short
Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices
USA – documentary feature
1 p.m. (Program D)
Jewel’s Catch One
USA – documentary feature
2:30 p.m. (Program E)
Change
Singapore – animated short
Forgotten Farms
USA – documentary feature
4 p.m. (Program F)
Written Off
USA – documentary feature
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Media Lab web series runs all day in the Donofrio Technology Center:
Two Guys
USA – web series
Slummy Mummy
USA – web series
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Donofrio Technology Center
Umphrey’s McGee 360 Virtual Reality Puppet String
Sample some of this 360 Degree VR music video.
USA – Virtual Reality Experience
|
Library Schedule – Sunday, May 21
11:00 a.m. (Program Q)
One Big Home
USA – Documentary Feature
12:35 p.m. (Program R)
Shallow Waters: The Public Death of Raymond Zack
Narrative Short: + filmmaker talk back
USA – Director: Jaime Longhi
|
