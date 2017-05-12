A new seminar for Ridgefield graduates and their parents or guardians — focused on equipping college-bound seniors with last-minute practical insights on making the transition to college towns across the globe — will be offered July 15 at the Ridgefield Rec Center.

The seminar, Leaving the Bubble, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will feature the following topics: campus and dorm safety, personal safety, mental health, and general health. The four, 45-minute sessions are being designed to be highly interactive.

“We wanted to create a last-chance venue for graduates and a parent or guardian to do something fun and practical before they head off to college,” said Mark Dollins, one of the event organizers.

“Our home town is among the safest in the nation, and with many attributes that most communities don’t have, so it really is leaving a bubble of sorts. We want to empower students and parents with knowledge and confidence.”

Space is limited for this free pilot.

There is room for 100 graduating seniors who live in Ridgefield and attend any area high school, and space for 100 parents or guardians to come with them. Attendees must sign up in advance to reserve their spaces.

For a link to registration and additional information on the event, visit www.ridgefieldbubble.com.