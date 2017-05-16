RVNA presents recognition awards to seven volunteers

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) recently honored seven of its most dedicated volunteers for their time and commitment to the home healthcare agency. This year’s 2017 RVNA Volunteer Recognition Award recipients are: Anita Barz, Suzanne Conlin, Liz Ellis, Peggy Ford, Maria Jordan, George Noyes, Ph.D., and Ingeborg Sands. Barbara Newland, RVNA Director of Community Health & Wellness, presented the awards at the annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday, May 5, at RVNA.

“Volunteers are critical members of the RVNA team and the backbone of our organization. They are caring and compassionate individuals who serve in a wide range of capacities, sharing their time, talents, and energy,” said RVNA President and CEO, Theresa Santoro. “Our volunteers truly make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

According to Newland, “This year we had a number of volunteers who truly went above and beyond. Not only did they volunteer for our annual events, like our well child clinics, Health & Wellness Fair, and flu clinics, but many of these volunteers also accepted additional duties throughout the year and performed them exceptionally . . . and graciously,” said Newland.

Barz, a Ridgefield resident, donated over 120 hours of service to RVNA this year. In addition to being a dedicated Health Fair and flu clinic volunteer, she also trained to be a certified CHOICES counselor, wrote and addressed countless birthday cards to RVNA medical alert system subscribers, and assisted with innumerable mailings.

Conlin, a two-year volunteer and a Ridgefield resident, served as an RVNA Friendly Visitor. She dedicated almost 75 hours of her time to this meaningful program, which pairs interested seniors with RVNA volunteers who visit and provide ongoing companionship.

Ellis, a Ridgefield resident, is a former member of the RVNA Board of Directors and has been a volunteer for six years. She provides valuable support to the RVNA development team on fundraising events and is a certified CHOICES counselor.

Ford, also a resident of Ridgefield, volunteered nearly 130 hours this year. She trained to be a certified CHOICES counselor, continued her role as a Friendly Visitor, and provided invaluable help for the annual RVNA Spring Breakfast. In addition, as the National Charity League-Ridgefield Chapter philanthropy liaison for RVNA, she volunteered her time and coordinated donations of paper goods, ice melt, and suitcases for RVNA flu clinics, along with holiday cards and ornaments for shut-in seniors.

Jordan, also a certified CHOICES counselor and Redding resident, volunteered over 175 hours this year. She is an RVNA Friendly Visitor, a certified “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” instructor, and she created a resource library in the RVNA Caregiver Support Center.

Dr. Noyes has been a volunteer for two years and is a Redding resident. Since July 2016, he has volunteered over 300 hours to RVNA, implementing the new flu clinic computer program so that over 3,600 flu forms could be entered accurately. He drops into RVNA nearly every day to help with computer-related needs.

Sands, is a Ridgefield resident and has been an RVNA volunteer for 10 years. She works at the annual well child and flu clinics. Sands also solicits the food donations enjoyed by the exhibitors and volunteers at the Health Fair each year.

Anyone interested in volunteering for RVNA can visit www.ridgefieldvna.org/give-to-rvna/volunteer or contact Barbara Newland, RVNA Community Health & Wellness Director, at 203-438-5555 x1005 or [email protected].