Girls lax: On their night, seniors pace Ridgefield’s win

A day before its Senior Night game, the Ridgefield High girls lacrosse team already had numbers on its side.

“The math actually worked out very well,” said head coach Cece Berger. “I told them yesterday that all 11 of the seniors were going to come together and start. They were all in, in terms of coming out together and setting the tone for the rest of the team.”

That tone had the sound of domination.

Ridgefield scored 11 unanswered goals in the opening half and went on to beat Danbury, 15-4, on Thursday evening at Tiger Hollow.

The victory pushed Ridgefield’s overall record to 10-4 with two regular-season games remaining.

Seniors combined for all but two of the Tigers’ goals. Lucie Picard had a team-high four goals, with Kaitlyn McMullan, Cate Costigan and Annie Hage each adding two goals. Fellow seniors Fair Smith, Caeleigh Tannian and Lauren Ahern contributed one goal apiece.

Juniors Maeve Tobin and Lauren Whalen each had one goal to round out Ridgefield’s scoring.

“Today’s game was very special,” said senior defender Alyssa Bonanno. “All the way from having teammates singing the National Anthem to having a full senior starting lineup, and to the celebration after the game … everything was amazing.

“The win and the ability to get a bunch of the seniors up in the offense really shows the depth of this class,” continued Bonanno.

Notes: McMullan (two), Hage (two), Picard, Smith, freshman Caitlin Slaminko, and senior Julia Realander had assists for the Tigers.

Senior defenders Aneeka Britto and Meaghan O’Hara were also honored, in addition to classmates McMullan, Picard, Costigan, Hage, Smith, Tannian, Ahern, Realander, and Bonanno.

Hage led Ridgefield with four draw controls, followed by junior Caroline Curnal with three.

Goalies Lexi Held (three) and Robyn Karashik (one) combined for four assists.

Danbury dropped to 6-7 overall with the loss.