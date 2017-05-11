The road to Harbor Yard will shift into high gear the next two weeks as the FCIAC playoffs are about to begin, and the HAN Network will bring you the action live.

Teams are still jockeying for position in tight races as the regular season winds down.

The tournaments will reach their climax with the baseball final at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish, on Wednesday, May 24, and the boys lacrosse championship game at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk on Thursday, May 25.

FCIAC post-season coverage will begin on Friday, May 19, with a quarterfinal matchup from the baseball or girls lacrosse tournament.

The boys lacrosse playoffs get underway Saturday, May 20, and the HAN Network will live stream one of those matchups.

Harbor Yard will provide the backdrop Monday, May 22, for the baseball semifinals. Both games, as well as the HAN Network’s regular programming, will come to you live from the ballpark in Bridgeport. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the opener, 7:30 in the nightcap.

The final four in FCIAC boys lacrosse take the spotlight Tuesday, May 23, with the semifinal doubleheader live from Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk. Faceoffs are set for 5 and 7 p.m.

The FCIAC will crown its baseball champion at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

The lacrosse final will face off at McMahon Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

More on the matchups will be known in the coming week. Schedules are subject to change.

Since the 2016-17 school year started in September, more than 1 million viewers have followed FCIAC sporting events on the HAN Network, with 37 events aired live during the fall, 42 streamed live in the winter, and more than 20 covered so far this spring.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the game’s scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics, and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.