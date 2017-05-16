The Ridgefield Press

Giving Thanks: Special education thanks community business partners

By Sallie Jo Boehle on May 16, 2017 in Community, Schools · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Public Schools Special Education Department would like to extend our gratitude to our community partner businesses:

Boys & Girls Club, Woodcock Nature Center, Sand Wedge Deli and catering, Ridgefield Highway Department, Walgreens, Quarry Ridge Animal Hospital, CT Tech Exchange, Ridgefield Housing Authority, PETCO, Train 2Xcel, Pamby’s Motor & Auto Body, Pegasus Horse Farm, Summit Horse Farm, Sodexho, Boehringer Ingelheim, Parks & Recreation, South Salem Animal Hospital, Konover Residential, Marion Hotels, and Nature’s Temptations.

These business have partnered with the Ridgefield Public Schools to offer vocational training opportunities to students with special needs. Without amazing community partners like these, programming would not be possible. Thank you for another amazing year!

If you would like your business to be part of programming in the future, please contact [email protected].

The Ridgefield Press

Sallie Jo Boehle


