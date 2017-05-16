ROARings: Our little chickadee

Come in and meet one of our new arrivals, cute little Chickadee. What an appropriate name for such an adorable cat! Both cat and bird have some similarities, such as being petite and having black caps and sweet, chubby white cheeks.

We knew she was happy to be at ROAR when she quickly left her cage and walked around the cat room to sniff and discover many cat favorites. Chickadee was quite comfortable with the other cats. She let a volunteer pick her up and snuggle and let us know that ear rubs were a favorite. She even caught a glimpse of our many bird feeders. What a loving personality!

This friendly tuxedo, with the most adorable facial markings, is just 4. Chickadee is up to date on all necessary vaccinations and has been spayed. It just might be love at first sight!

ROAR is open on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 to 3, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6 to 8, and Sunday from noon to 2. The ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street. Visit our website at www.roar-ridgefield.org for adoptable cats and dogs and volunteer opportunities.