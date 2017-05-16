Recreation Notes: Summer Camps

Challenge your child’s mind this summer in Ridgefield Parks and Recreation’s innovative technology camps. If your children are Lego enthusiasts, they’ll enjoy our Lego in Motion Camp for students ages 6 to 9. Concepts of simple machines such as gears, pulleys, levers, and wheels are introduced through a series of activity-card Lego building projects. Our new Minecraft Adventure Camp is available for students ages 7 to 10. Campers will access a proprietary MinecraftEdu mod created for this class to address all the 21st-Century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, problem solving, decision making, ICT literacy, and more. Campers will mine, craft, and build together to survive. Both technology camps run from June 26 to June 30 at the recreation center.

Boys and girls entering second through ninth grade will learn the soup to nuts of field hockey at our camp running from July 10 to 13 at Ridgefield High School. Kathleen Keefe, the director of Ridgefield Youth Field Hockey, will be leading this camp. Students will be grouped by grade and skill level. Campers in fifth through eighth grade are eligible to be placed on a travel field hockey team in the fall. For more details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.