Boys volleyball: Ridgefield shuts down Staples, 3-0

A dominating first game set the tone as the Ridgefield High boys volleyball team hammered Staples, 3-0, on Wednesday in Westport.

It was the Tigers’ second shutout over Staples this season, following a 3-0 win on April 19 at RHS.

Ridgefield is now 13-1 overall this year, with all 13 triumphs coming via sweeps.

The Tigers took the opening game of Wednesday’s match by a score of 25-12 and then added 26-24 and 25-13 victories in the second and third games, respectively.

Hitters Nick Laudati (12) and Christian DeVivo (11) combined for 23 kills. Laudati added five service points and three blocks, and DeVivo had five service points, five blocks, and six digs.

Ridgefield’s setter, Henrik Liapunov, finished with 30 assists, 12 service points and two blocks.

Jack Lincoln contributed nine kills, six service points and four digs to the victory, while defensive specialist Andrew Knachel had a team-best seven digs.