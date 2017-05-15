Library Lines: Summer is coming

The seasons are changing, and so are some things at the library.

First, we will be closed on Sunday and Monday, May 28 and 29, for Memorial Day, but open on Saturday, May 27, for your convenience. Look for us in the town parade on Monday.

Our summer opening schedule will be in effect starting June 25. Beginning that week, we will be closed on Sundays through Labor Day. All other hours stay the same (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and, of course, our Virtual Library is open 24/7 all year round at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Summer reading programs for children, teens and adults begin on June 21. The theme this year is Build a Better World, and we have an exciting lineup of programs and activities in the works, in addition to the popular incentives for reading certain numbers of books. We will be introducing a different reading log software this year, so stay tuned for a number of new features that will make this process easier and more fun. Stay tuned for all the details coming in school visits by our library staff and mailings to many families in town.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] and 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.