Letter: NRA’s primary goal has not changed

To The Editor,

Gail Lehmann’s letter to The Press May 4 is more political rhetoric than empirical fact. The NRA has not changed their purpose, founded in New York 1871 the primary goal was to promote civilian marksmanship, ironically political opposition to the promotion of marksmanship in New York during 1892 forced the NRA to find a new home for its range. The NRA is an “… advocate of the traditional American right to ‘keep and bear arms’; believes every law-abiding citizen is entitled to ownership and legal use of firearms …”

“The NRA has, since its inception, been the premier firearms education organization in the world.”

Gail stated, “recent polling reveals, that two-thirds of gun owners, that the NRA is an organization overtaken by lobbyists and the interests of gun manufactures, and has lost its original purpose and mission.”

What polling, by whom, name of the polling, the date?

Gail, another issue, same letter, what research were you referring to when you stated, “research showing that guns make us less safe, not more.”

Again, by whom, name of the research, the date?

The NRA is spending money on federal and state elections as a defender of 2nd Amendment rights, but not nearly as much as The Brady Campaign; Everytown; Mayor Michael Bloomberg, et al.

The Gun Violence Prevention movement agenda is a ban on all private ownership of firearms in the United States.

Mayor Bloomberg rebranded “Mayors Against Illegal Guns” to “Everytown for Gun Safety” and “Handgun Control Inc was rebranded the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence” because the real agenda of both organizations became public knowledge, a ban on citizens owning firearms.

The NRA is not hiding behind the 2nd Amendment, it’s trying to avoid a scenario like the loss of 1st Amendment rights at UC Berkeley.

Joe Trench