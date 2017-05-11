Keeler Kids registration now open

Registration for Keeler Kids, Ridgefield’s popular local history summer program at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center (KTHC), has begun. Spots are filling quickly for the three July sessions and registration is on a first-come basis. Program registration is available through the Museum’s website, keelertavernmuseum.org, or by calling the Museum office at 203-438-5485.

During Session I, July 10-14, children entering grades 1 through 3 will explore what life was like in early Colonial Ridgefield through fun, hands-on activities. Colonial Ridgefield was a bustling village with cobblers, bakers, and candlestick makers. Children will learn about these and other trades, and construct storefronts from recyclable materials as part of a Colonial village. Each day will include a special craft, outdoor games and the chance to explore the historic campus, including the Museum.

During Session II, July 17-21, the year is 1910 and Mr. Cass Gilbert, the famous architect and Ridgefield resident is looking to hire Junior Apprentices, children entering grades 4 through 6, for a new commission he has just received from department store tycoon, F.W. Woolworth. Junior Apprentices will learn about the parts that make up a skyscraper and the latest technologies such as elevators and electric lights. Once trained in basic design concepts, Junior Apprentices will build their own skyscraper models using recyclable materials. In addition to spending time in the design studio, Junior Apprentices will conduct oral history interviews to learn first-hand about life in the early 20th century; play “competitive croquet”; visit Weir Farm National Historic Site, the home of J. Alden Weir, a contemporary of Gilbert’s; and make costumes to attend Mrs. Gilbert’s garden party.

New in 2017 is Session III, July 24-28, for children entering grades 7 and up. Children will dive into the past and enjoy behind-the-scenes access to KTHC to become junior historians, conservators, and curators and discover how museums build, research, and curate collections. They will then choose a collection of their own to curate and design exhibits, which will be on display in the Museum for visitors to see. The week will include a full-day field trip to see the collections at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New-York Historical Society.

The cost for each session is $250 per child with a discount for members and siblings. The price includes a Keeler Kids T-shirt, all materials and supplies. Children are asked to bring a bag lunch each day. For more information and registration please visit www.keelertavernmuseum.org or call the office at 203-438-5485.