Next Family FaceTime dinner to be held May 17

By The Ridgefield Press on May 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

The next Family FaceTime device-free dinner is next Wednesday, May 17. Pickup will be at Genoa.

Dinner for a family of four is $25.

The meal includes; sautéed chicken, broccoli with artichokes, roasted red potatoes, garden salad and bread.

The family game is four different dice games.

The mission of the Family Facetime Project is to get families to unplug from technology and connect with family over dinner.

Registration is through Parks and Recreation at the following link: https://www.ridgefieldparksandrec.org/home/events/534

Sign up ends Monday, May 15.

 

