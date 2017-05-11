Suspicious men sneak up on ninth grade girl

A ninth grade girl was approached by two unknown men in a red car, asking if she wanted a ride, as she made her way home from her bus stop on Walnut Grove Road around 2:35 p.m. Friday, May 5.

After a description of the incident was posted on Facebook, police contacted the family to get more information.

“The female did not engage, she walked away, which is exactly what she should’ve done,” Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Press.

“You never know anyone’s intentions.”

After she declined, the two men left the area. One appeared to be in his mid-20s and the other around 60 years old.

“We are looking into it,” said Kreitz.

“If anyone has any information, contact us; we encourage people to contact us when these incidents happen — we want to know about it.”



Kreitz said they have patrolling officers highly visible in that area.