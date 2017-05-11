The Ridgefield Press

Police encourage e-commerce trades in headquarters

May 11, 2017

Any trades or business transactions set up online may be executed at the police department — in the parking lot or the front lobby.

“In this day and age, a lot of people are buying and selling stuff, whether it’s on the Ridgefield Tag Sale or Craigslist,” said Capt. Jeff Kreitz. “We just want to remind them we are here 24 hours a day.”

Residents have been able to use the police station for e-commerce business whenever they needed to, but Kreitz said they just put up a sign to remind people that this a resource they can use.

He said having a safe trading zone in the police department makes these kinds of transactions safer.

“You just never know who you’re meeting, so we just encourage them to do it here,” he said.

So far, most of the meetups have happened in the parking lot, according to Kreitz.

 

