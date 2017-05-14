Letter: Grant will allow RABC to keep changing lives

To The Editor,

The Ridgefield A Better Chance program (RABC) received a generous donation from the Leir Foundation in memory of Henry J. and Erna D. Leir. This donation will help fund our scholars’ various school activities, educational and enrichment opportunities, as well as the expenses associated with the college decision-making process.

This grant greatly benefits the young women involved in our program. Since our founding in 1987, 48 RABC scholars have graduated from Ridgefield High School and have received their undergraduate and graduate degrees, changing the course of their lives, their families and future generations.

Susan Ferguson