The Notice of the Annual Town Meeting Town of Ridgefield May 1, 2017 states that items 1-7 on call will be voted on in accordance to Section 10-3 of the Town Charter. Items 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, are laid out in great detail as line items. Item #2, the $92,633,544 Board of Education Expenditures, is not. Because Section 10-3 of the Town Charter states that items can only be voted on a line item basis, and because Board of Education Expenditures is only provided as a total and not in line item format, it is clear that the organizers of the Annual Town Meeting have shown themselves to be supporters of the Board of Education and have effectively subverted the Town Meeting to quash any attempt at opposition to the Board of Education appropriation.