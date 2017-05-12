The Ridgefield Press

OWLS Club elects new officers

By The Ridgefield Press on May 12, 2017

Pictured, from left to right: Ann Buccitti, Bunny Lancaster, Laurie Saracini, Mary Morrisroe, Irene Massagli, and Dr. John Fisher.

The Ridgefield OWLS Club (older, wiser, livelier set) recently elected officers for 2017-18. New officers are Dr. John Fisher, president; Mary Morrisroe, vice president; Bunny Lancaster, secretary; Irene Massagli, treasurer; and Ann Buccitti, membership chair. Laurie Saracini was thanked for her service as president for the past two years.

The OWLS Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Founders Hall in Ridgefield.

Meetings are devoted to topics of interest to senior citizens, and a highlight is regular attendance by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who provides updates and information about the town of Ridgefield. Refreshments are served at each meeting. The OWLS sponsor trips and special events, including lunches and dinners.

For additional information, email Dr. John Fisher at [email protected]

The Ridgefield Press

