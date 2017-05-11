The Ridgefield Press

Two-car accident closes Route 116 for 30 minutes

An accident on Route 116 Thursday morning closed the road for a half hour. The police department says the crash is under investigation. — Ivanha Paz photo

The Ridgefield Fire Department helped clear a two-car accident on North Salem Road (Route 116) Thursday, May 11, around 9:20 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The accident, which occurred at the intersection of Saw Mill Road and Maple Shade Road, closed the state highway for a little over 30 minutes.

The road was re-opened at 10 a.m.

There was major damage to both of the vehicles, which were each towed from the scene.

Fire police created a detour through Wooster Street to help alleviate traffic backup from the accident on Route 116.

A wide shot of the accident on Route 116 that closed the state highway for 30 minutes Thursday morning. — Ivanha Paz photo

