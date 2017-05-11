In this week’s Ridgefield Press

- Budget voters helped approve a 1.92% tax increase Tuesday. The school budget, which received the most ‘no’ votes, passed by a much wider margin then it did in 2016.
- An untimely death on Danbury Road is being ruled as a suspected drug overdose, police say. The incident took the life of a 22-year-old Ridgefield man.
- There’s a food drive this weekend — and it’s as simple as leaving goods in your mailbox Saturday. The mailman will do the rest!
- Run Like a Mother celebrates 10 years Sunday at Yanity. Hopefully, the rain will hold off this year.
- The world’s cheesiest pizza will have its lineage traced back to Ridgefield once the Guinness Book of World Records makes an official ruling on the 109-cheese pizza that was crafted last Thursday.
- The sewer plant renovation plans that were pitched two weeks ago received public hearing earlier this month. The bottom line is what scared residents the most: $42 million.
- A local rocket club will compete for a national championship.
- They’re not the only club going to nationals: RHS’ debate team is also headed for national in Hartford today — Thursday, May 11.
- Speaking of Hartford, on the editorial page, Ridgefield state representative John Frey talks about tolls and the ongoing debate going on between Democrats and Republicans in the state’s capitol.
- Budget voting might be over but that doesn’t mean it isn’t time to look at the importance — and future — of the Annual Town Meeting, one columnist posits. Should we bother to even have one if it was conducted the way last Monday’s meeting went down at the Playhouse?
- The Ridgefield High School honor roll is on page 8.
- The town has four new restaurants — and possibly a fifth — opening up over the next couple of months. They’re led by some familiar faces; and some not so familiar faces.
- Sunset Hall is on the market — and will receive a luxury auction next Friday.
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 4,727 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 17,745 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement