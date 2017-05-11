The Ridgefield Press

In this week's Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on May 11, 2017

On this week’s front page: Jugglers, budget voters, sewer plant costs, the world’s cheesiest pizza, a celebration of mothers, and a food drive where you don’t even have to leave home.

  • Budget voters helped approve a 1.92% tax increase Tuesday. The school budget, which received the most ‘no’ votes, passed by a much wider margin then it did in 2016.
  • An untimely death on Danbury Road is being ruled as a suspected drug overdose, police say. The incident took the life of a 22-year-old Ridgefield man.
  • There’s a food drive this weekend — and it’s as simple as leaving goods in your mailbox Saturday. The mailman will do the rest!
  • Run Like a Mother celebrates 10 years Sunday at Yanity. Hopefully, the rain will hold off this year.
  • The world’s cheesiest pizza will have its lineage traced back to Ridgefield once the Guinness Book of World Records makes an official ruling on the 109-cheese pizza that was crafted last Thursday.
  • The sewer plant renovation plans that were pitched two weeks ago received public hearing earlier this month. The bottom line is what scared residents the most: $42 million.
  • A local rocket club will compete for a national championship.
  • They’re not the only club going to nationals: RHS’ debate team is also headed for national in Hartford today — Thursday, May 11.
  • Speaking of Hartford, on the editorial page, Ridgefield state representative John Frey talks about tolls and the ongoing debate going on between Democrats and Republicans in the state’s capitol.
  • Budget voting might be over but that doesn’t mean it isn’t time to look at the importance — and future — of the Annual Town Meeting, one columnist posits. Should we bother to even have one if it was conducted the way last Monday’s meeting went down at the Playhouse?
  • The Ridgefield High School honor roll is on page 8.
  • The town has four new restaurants — and possibly a fifth — opening up over the next couple of months. They’re led by some familiar faces; and some not so familiar faces.
  • Sunset Hall is on the market — and will receive a luxury auction next Friday.
