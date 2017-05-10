Westhill hurlers shut out Ridgefield teams

Michael Lisinicchia and Edyliese Aquino.

On Wednesday afternoon — at Ridgefield’s expense — the two Westhill pitchers pitched complete-game shutouts.

In Stamford, Lisinicchia held the Ridgefield baseball team to two hits as the Vikings registered a 5-0 victory. In Ridgefield, Aquino limited the Tigers softball team to five hits in Westhill’s 3-0, nine-inning triumph.

Lisinicchia’s peformance — he also smashed a two-run homer in the first inning — sent Ridgefield to its fourth straight defeat. The senior allowed just two hits (singles by Matt Stamatis and Lucas Furneri) while walking two and striking out nine.

In addition to its two runs in the bottom of the first, Westhill (13-3 overall) added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

The Tigers (12-5) had runners on base in five of the seven innings but could not capitalize against Lisinicchia. Ridgefield’s best chance came in the top of the fifth, when two errors and Furneri’s single loaded the bases with two outs. Lisinicchia then got a flyout to end the threat.

John Thrasher made the start for Ridgefield and pitched three innings, giving up three runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Nick Squiteri, Andrew Mathes and Joe Signorelli each pitched one inning in relief for the Tigers.

At Ridgefield High, the Westhill softball team scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a scoreless tie and beat the host Tigers, 3-0.

Lisa-Jean Felix reached on an error to open the ninth inning and scored the game’s first run on Gabby Laccona’s triple. Kaira Ramon followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0, and the Vikings added their third run on Aquino’s single.

The three-run lead was plenty of padding for Aquino, who induced three groundouts in the bottom of the ninth to end the contest.

Aquino held Ridgefield (10-7 overall) to five hits (two by Sabrina Grizzaffi) while walking two and striking out three. Kailey Westington (double), Amanda Kelly and Ryan Fujitani had the other hits for the Tigers.

Westington went the distance for Ridgefield, throwing 145 pitches. The senior allowed 12 hits, issued three walks, and struck out four Westhill batters.

The Vikings improved to 14-2 overall with the victory.