Editorial: Food for the hungry

Feeding the hungry is generosity in its simplest, most basic form.

Ridgefielders have an invitation to take part — with little effort — in the National Letter Carriers Association’s “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

All people need to do is leave cans and boxes of groceries at their mailboxes this Saturday, May 13, to be picked up by postal workers. Brian Hamilton, the Ridgefield mail carrier who’s been organizing the town’s participation in the national food drive for 15 years now, suggests canned vegetables, soups, or dry staples like rice and pasta. It’s best to put contributions out before 10 Saturday morning, as that’s when the town’s mail carriers will be heading out on their routes.

Although Ridgefield is generally affluent, the town Social Services office reported in December that 40 households a week come regularly to the Ridgefield Food Pantry — and sometimes as many as 75 families come in for food. The Ridgefield pantry isn’t dependent on the letter carriers — it benefits from the regular food collections by the Rotary, as well as churches and schools.

The letter carriers also partner with the Salvation Army and the United Way to provide food to hungry families in Danbury and other nearby towns.

Many of our neighbors are hungry. There is need.

After years of remarkable generosity, Ridgefielders’ contributions to the postal workers’ effort fell from about 12,000 pounds of food in most recent years to about 6,000 pounds last year.

We can do better than that — we have in the past.

Donating food recognizes the humanity and worth of other, less fortunate, people — even better, it feeds them.