Ridgefielder dies from suspected overdose

A 22-year-old Ridgefield man died from a suspected drug overdose in the parking lot of 15 Danbury Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said the man was discovered in the driver’s seat of a car.

“This death is being investigated as a suspected overdose; however, we will not know the cause of death until we receive the report from the office of the chief medical examiner,” he said.

The state’s medical examiner’s office confirmed that the man’s name was Chase Lasswell.

The cause of death has not been determined.