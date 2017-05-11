On Thursday, May 25, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th annual Women’s Forum at Salem Golf Club from 9 to 2:30.

The chamber will honor Margaret Price, owner of Ridgefield Supply Co., with its Woman of the Year award.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Triumph Through Transition.”

Author Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis will present the brunch keynote address. Roig-DeBellis is the author of Choosing Hope: Moving Forward from Life’s Darkest Hours and founder of nonprofit Classes 4 Classes.

Roig-Debellis was a first grade teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School who, thanks to quick thinking and swift action, is credited with saving the lives of her precious 15 students on Dec. 14, 2012.

Tickets are $99 for the day and registration is available at destinationridgefield.com.