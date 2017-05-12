The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on May 12, 2017

Berkshire Hathaway’s Ridgefield office will hold a wine tasting Friday, May 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road.

All the proceeds will benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping kids with cancer.

“We are all looking forward to a very nice event to benefit the Sunshine Kids. Our planning committee is working tirelessly to make this a success,” said Josephine Simko, Berkshire’s office leader

For a $40 donation, the event includes live music, wine, beer and bourbon tasting, appetizers, and a silent auction supported by many local businesses.

Sunshine Kids works with children being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Yale-New Haven Children’s Medical Center in New Haven, and the Pediatric Hematology Oncology Association in Guilford. The money raised will be used for trips and activities for young cancer patients.

 

