Father’s Day 5K is June 18

Registration is now open for the 18th annual Ridgefield Father’s Day 5K and family fun run.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 18, at Ridgefield High School. The 5K starts at 8:30 on the Tiger Hollow track and runs on the cross country course around the school complex, finishing back on the track. Runners and walkers are both welcome, and awards will be handed out to all of the top runners by age group.

The one-mile fun run starts at 8 and is held entirely on the Tiger Hollow track. It’s a great run for kids and is stroller-friendly for the really young ones, and all fun-runners receive a medal at the end.

Every registered participant for the 5K is automatically entered into a raffle for a number of prizes from local sponsors, with the grand prize of a pair of round-trip tickets on JetBlue.

There is a limit of 300 runners, but sign up by June 10 to be guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsor donations, benefit the activities of the Boy Scouts of Troop 431, including camping trips, leadership programs, and community service projects.

Register at Troop431Race.net or go to active.com and search on “Father’s day.”

For more information, email race director Russ Porter at [email protected]