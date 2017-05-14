Lions Club to host golf outing June 7

The Ridgefield Lions Club will host a golf outing Wednesday, June 7, at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

The event includes lunch at 11:30. Tee times begin at 12:30 and there will be a barbecue dinner at 5:30. The dinner will include a cash bar, a raffle and prizes.

The cost is $175 per individual golfer, $800 for a corporate-sponsored foursome, and $65 for dinner only.

Rain date is Wednesday, June 21.

Tournament sponsors include Fairfield County Bank and RVNA.

Online registation: ridgefieldlionsclubgolf.com.

Checks should be made payable to Ridgefield Lions Club and sent to P.O. Box 77, Ridgefield CT 06877.

For more information, email Rob Baldwin at [email protected] or call 203-979-2121.