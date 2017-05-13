Theater barn offers improv

The Theater Barn has announced a series of programs on improvisation.

Taught by the coach and director of the Role in the Hay Players, Rick Hodder, Fundamentals of Improv I is a requirement for any further improv classes taken at the barn. Level I will focus on agreement, banishing fear, the elements of improv scene work, and most especially, teamwork.

Beginning June 4, the adult workshop (16 and older) will meet Sunday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 and run for eight weeks through July 30 (no class July 16). It will culminate with a performance for friends and family.

Two free sample classes are being offered May 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. for a chance to “try before you buy.” The sample classes are free, but registration is required.

The classes will be held at the barn, 37 Halpin Lane. All experience levels are welcome and early registration is recommended, as seating is limited to 15 students. The workshop is $320 for donors, $340 for non-donors. Register online for the sample classes or the workshop at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.