Exchange Club hosts Dr. Kurland May 17

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield will host Dr. Beth Kurland as its speaker at the club’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Bernard’s Restaurant on West Lane. The evening will start with social hour at 6 and dinner at 6:45.

Kurland is a licensed clinical psychologist who has been in practice since 1994, working with people across the lifespan, from preschoolers through adults. She will be speaking to the club about what parents can do to lower their own stress and be more effective and helpful to their children.

The National Exchange Club has nearly 20,000 members devoted to, and giving back to, the community. The national project is the prevention of child abuse. The club is open to all who are interested and ready to serve the Ridgefield community.

Men and women interested may contact Chris Miller, president of the Exchange Club of Ridgefield, at 203-744-5655.